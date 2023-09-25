Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Sypris Solutions Price Performance
SYPR opened at $1.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Sypris Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $2.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.98.
Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The auto parts company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $35.62 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Sypris Solutions
Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.
Featured Articles
