Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Price Performance

SYPR opened at $1.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Sypris Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $2.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.98.

Get Sypris Solutions alerts:

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The auto parts company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $35.62 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Sypris Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Sypris Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,582,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Sypris Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,939,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sypris Solutions by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sypris Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Sypris Solutions by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 13,389 shares in the last quarter. 24.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sypris Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sypris Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.