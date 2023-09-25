Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ CHCI opened at $4.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.44. The company has a market cap of $46.13 million, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.06. Comstock Holding Companies has a 1 year low of $3.47 and a 1 year high of $6.94.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The construction company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 13.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comstock Holding Companies

About Comstock Holding Companies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 5,849 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 3.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Comstock Holding Companies by 56.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 11,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It provides a suite of asset management, property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients composes primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies with surplus real estate holdings.

Featured Stories

