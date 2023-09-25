Morgan Stanley Increases First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$32.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of First Quantum Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$39.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$35.39.

TSE FM opened at C$32.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.78, a PEG ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$35.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$32.73. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of C$20.47 and a twelve month high of C$39.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.56.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.27 billion. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 3.29%. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 2.1672817 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

In related news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 55,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.38, for a total transaction of C$1,857,496.86. Company insiders own 19.76% of the company’s stock.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

