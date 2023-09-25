PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Price Target Raised to C$27.25

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$27.00 to C$27.25 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PSK. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.50 to C$28.50 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.75 to C$24.75 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$26.02.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Price Performance

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock opened at C$25.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.82. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12-month low of C$17.13 and a 12-month high of C$26.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$25.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$23.69.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 17th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$117.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$119.00 million. PrairieSky Royalty had a net margin of 47.63% and a return on equity of 9.08%. As a group, equities analysts expect that PrairieSky Royalty will post 1.129322 EPS for the current year.

PrairieSky Royalty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.31%.

About PrairieSky Royalty

(Get Free Report)

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.6 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.