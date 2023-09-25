Energy Harbor’s (ENGH) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Energy Harbor (OTCMKTS:ENGH – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $43.00 target price on the stock.

ENGH opened at $80.00 on Thursday. Energy Harbor has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $85.00.

Energy Harbor Corp. operates as an independent power producer and integrated retail energy provider. The company operates a fleet of nuclear and fossil fuel generators in Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. It serves approximately one million residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Akron, Ohio.

