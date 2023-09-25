ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Price Target Raised to SEK 230 at Citigroup

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Citigroup to SEK 230 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC upgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. UBS Group cut ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $261.25.

Get ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ASAZY

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ASAZY stock opened at $10.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.20. ASSA ABLOY AB has a fifty-two week low of $8.69 and a fifty-two week high of $12.78.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 11.05%. Research analysts forecast that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening and access products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. It offers BIM-ready door opening solutions; doors and hardware products; electronic access control ecosystem, wireless, electronic key, standalone access, and wired solutions; swing, revolving, and sliding doors; hinges, lever handles, mortise lockcases, cylinders, exit devices, door closers, floor spring, pull handles, and other hardware; and entrance automation systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.