Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Redburn Atlantic

Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on KKPNY. BNP Paribas raised Koninklijke KPN from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup cut Koninklijke KPN from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $3.60.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Koninklijke KPN
Koninklijke KPN Price Performance
Koninklijke KPN Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.0462 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th.
Koninklijke KPN Company Profile
Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail and business consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Koninklijke KPN
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Up Stocks
- 3 Reasons This Sleeping Giant Is About To Wake Up
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/18 – 9/22
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- 52-week Low Names To Tip The Upside Scale In Your Favor
Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke KPN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke KPN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.