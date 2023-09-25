Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Redburn Atlantic

Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on KKPNY. BNP Paribas raised Koninklijke KPN from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup cut Koninklijke KPN from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $3.60.

KKPNY opened at $3.35 on Thursday. Koninklijke KPN has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $3.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.53 and a 200-day moving average of $3.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.0462 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th.

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail and business consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

