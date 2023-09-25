Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Parex Resources in a research report on Monday, July 10th. They set a buy rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Parex Resources from C$37.50 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th.
Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company's principal land holdings and exploration blocks are in Colombia Llanos and Magdalena Basin. It has 55% working interest in Block LLA-34; 100% working interest in Cabrestero Block; and 50% working interest in Capachos Block and Block VIM-1.
