United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded United Security Bancshares from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, July 7th.

United Security Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UBFO opened at $7.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.93 million, a P/E ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. United Security Bancshares has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $8.38.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.52 million during the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 32.92%.

United Security Bancshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This is a boost from United Security Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. United Security Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Security Bancshares

In related news, Director Jagroop Gill acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $140,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,032,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,228,165. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 25,400 shares of company stock worth $178,710 in the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Security Bancshares

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBFO. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 15,205 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 561,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 16,246 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. 34.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

