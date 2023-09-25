StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cantaloupe Stock Performance

NASDAQ USAT opened at $12.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $864.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.85. Cantaloupe has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $12.94.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

