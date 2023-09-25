WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

WSBC has been the subject of several other reports. Hovde Group raised WesBanco from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on WesBanco from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.20.

WesBanco stock opened at $23.50 on Thursday. WesBanco has a fifty-two week low of $19.84 and a fifty-two week high of $41.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.79.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. WesBanco had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 26.04%. The business had revenue of $153.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that WesBanco will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 45.60%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSBC. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in WesBanco by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in WesBanco by 423.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 28,046 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in WesBanco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in WesBanco by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 12,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and individual installment loans; retail loans, such as residential real estate mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and loans for other consumer purposes; installment loans to finance the purchase of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as home equity installment loans, unsecured home improvement loans, and revolving lines of credit; and various non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

