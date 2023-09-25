Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Price Performance

WVVI opened at $5.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $29.02 million, a PE ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 0.70. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 1 year low of $5.59 and a 1 year high of $6.59.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.73 million during the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 3.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willamette Valley Vineyards

Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 8,461 shares in the last quarter. 11.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, Blanc de Blancs, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom branded wine under the Oregon Cellars label.

