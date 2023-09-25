Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Tantech Trading Down 4.6 %

TANH stock opened at $1.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.34. Tantech has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $7.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tantech

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tantech by 11.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,327,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 134,694 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tantech during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tantech by 21.8% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 40,178 shares during the last quarter. 4.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tantech

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Electric Vehicles, and Biodegradable Packaging.

