StockNews.com Lowers Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Weyco Group stock opened at $27.25 on Friday. Weyco Group has a one year low of $19.89 and a one year high of $28.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.42 million, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.49 and its 200 day moving average is $26.31.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. Weyco Group had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $67.01 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Weyco Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.90%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Weyco Group by 533.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Weyco Group in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Weyco Group by 95,650.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Weyco Group by 175.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,039 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Weyco Group by 95.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,830 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. 23.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates in two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials and leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Forsake brands.

