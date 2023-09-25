Stephens Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM)

Stephens reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $47.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CALM. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Cal-Maine Foods from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CALM opened at $48.27 on Thursday. Cal-Maine Foods has a 1 year low of $43.29 and a 1 year high of $65.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of -0.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.97.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.89. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 53.64% and a net margin of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $688.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Cal-Maine Foods Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.45%.

Institutional Trading of Cal-Maine Foods

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CALM. Aviva PLC increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 25,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 8,725 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 9,951 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 34,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 8,517 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,914,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,542,000 after purchasing an additional 111,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

