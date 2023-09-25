Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CLFD. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Northcoast Research restated a market perform rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Clearfield in a report on Friday, August 4th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Clearfield from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $80.43.

Shares of Clearfield stock opened at $30.97 on Friday. Clearfield has a 52-week low of $29.58 and a 52-week high of $134.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.82 and a 200 day moving average of $42.22. The company has a market capitalization of $472.60 million, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.36.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $61.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.82 million. Clearfield had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clearfield will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Clearfield

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Clearfield by 140.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Clearfield in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Clearfield during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Clearfield during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

