Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $7.00 target price on the stock.

CLNN has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Clene from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Clene in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Clene in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clene presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.50.

CLNN opened at $0.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 9.31 and a quick ratio of 9.30. Clene has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $3.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.89.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. Clene had a negative net margin of 6,242.73% and a negative return on equity of 1,234.32%. The business had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.13 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Clene will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clene during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Clene by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 11,887 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Clene during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Clene during the third quarter valued at $94,000. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

