Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Euro Tech Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CLWT opened at $1.50 on Thursday. Euro Tech has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Euro Tech

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Euro Tech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Free Report) by 40.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,509 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.24% of Euro Tech worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

About Euro Tech

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

