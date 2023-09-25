Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Rating Reiterated by Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $250.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CDNS. StockNews.com upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $253.00 to $257.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $257.44.

CDNS stock opened at $230.66 on Thursday. Cadence Design Systems has a fifty-two week low of $138.76 and a fifty-two week high of $248.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $234.51 and a 200-day moving average of $223.09. The company has a market capitalization of $62.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.75, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $977.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director James D. Plummer sold 4,406 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.54, for a total value of $1,051,007.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,335 shares in the company, valued at $6,043,410.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.85, for a total value of $61,747.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,471 shares in the company, valued at $15,601,117.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James D. Plummer sold 4,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.54, for a total value of $1,051,007.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,043,410.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,833 shares of company stock worth $18,688,815. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% in the second quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 15.2% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.4% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 3.9% during the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

