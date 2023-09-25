Citigroup Raises BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Price Target to $290.00

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $285.00 to $290.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BGNE. 22nd Century Group reiterated a downgrade rating on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on BeiGene in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on BeiGene from $297.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BeiGene from $321.00 to $319.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $273.46.

BeiGene stock opened at $190.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $200.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.86. The company has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 0.71. BeiGene has a fifty-two week low of $124.46 and a fifty-two week high of $280.62.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($3.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.47) by ($0.17). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 40.78% and a negative net margin of 95.67%. The firm had revenue of $595.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($5.56) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 74.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that BeiGene will post -12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $84,747.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Chan Henry Lee sold 791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.26, for a total value of $171,061.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $84,747.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of BeiGene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 302.4% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BeiGene in the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in BeiGene in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; Tislelizumab to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

