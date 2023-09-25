Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BBGI opened at $0.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 52-week low of $0.74 and a 52-week high of $1.39.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $63.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.65 million. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 15.29% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Beasley Broadcast Group will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Beasley Broadcast Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 20.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 73,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 12,580 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 6.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 8.7% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 238,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

