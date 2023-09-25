Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BBGI opened at $0.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 52-week low of $0.74 and a 52-week high of $1.39.
Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $63.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.65 million. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 15.29% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Beasley Broadcast Group will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Beasley Broadcast Group
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.
