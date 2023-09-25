Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Price Performance

NASDAQ ARTW opened at $2.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 million, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.47. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $3.11.

Get Art's-Way Manufacturing alerts:

Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.01 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARTW. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $42,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $42,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $47,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $67,000. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.