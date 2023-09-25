Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $165.00 target price on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $161.22.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $129.12 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.67, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.24. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $145.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 9.14%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,750,889.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $534,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,828,198.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $69,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,520 shares in the company, valued at $14,750,889.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,408,645 shares of company stock valued at $55,223,448 in the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after acquiring an additional 310,134,486 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 120,235.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,784,345,000 after acquiring an additional 116,383,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,263,591,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

