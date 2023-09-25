Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of Akari Therapeutics stock opened at $3.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.40. Akari Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $13.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.85.

Get Akari Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Akari Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Akari Therapeutics by 411.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 228,100 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Akari Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC lifted its stake in Akari Therapeutics by 116.5% in the 1st quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 7,941,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 4,273,528 shares in the last quarter.

About Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid, as well as pre-clinical program developing long-acting PASylated-nomacopan for treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akari Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akari Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.