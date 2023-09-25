Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms Buy Rating for Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Rosenblatt Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $253.00 target price on the software company’s stock.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a $261.00 price target (down previously from $277.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autodesk from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $236.28.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of ADSK opened at $204.04 on Thursday. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $179.61 and a fifty-two week high of $233.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $211.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $43.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.51, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.49.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.18. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 90.61%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Autodesk will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total value of $4,952,364.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,040,661.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total value of $4,952,364.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,040,661.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total transaction of $65,251.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,472 shares in the company, valued at $944,352.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,707 shares of company stock valued at $6,139,461. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 495.2% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 200.0% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 140.6% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter worth $36,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

