Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Atlantic American from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th.

Atlantic American Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAME opened at $1.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.78 million, a P/E ratio of 195.00 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.12. Atlantic American has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $3.14.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $49.19 million during the quarter. Atlantic American had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 0.35%.

Atlantic American Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. Atlantic American’s payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Institutional Trading of Atlantic American

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atlantic American stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,212 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.22% of Atlantic American worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.67% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic American Company Profile

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

