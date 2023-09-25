YanGuFang International Group Co., Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:YGF) Lock-Up Period To End on September 25th

YanGuFang International Group’s (NASDAQ:YGF – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Monday, September 25th. YanGuFang International Group had issued 2,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 28th. The total size of the offering was $8,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.
YanGuFang International Group Stock Performance
YGF opened at $3.29 on Monday. YanGuFang International Group has a 1-year low of $2.66 and a 1-year high of $4.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.26.
About YanGuFang International Group
