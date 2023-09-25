YanGuFang International Group Co., Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:YGF) Lock-Up Period To End on September 25th

YanGuFang International Group’s (NASDAQ:YGF – Get Free Report) lock-up period will expire on Monday, September 25th. YanGuFang International Group had issued 2,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 28th. The total size of the offering was $8,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

YanGuFang International Group Stock Performance

YGF opened at $3.29 on Monday. YanGuFang International Group has a 1-year low of $2.66 and a 1-year high of $4.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.26.

About YanGuFang International Group

YanGuFang International Group Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of whole grain foods in the People's Republic of China. It offers oat germ groats, oatmeal, oat flour, oat bran, and gourmet rice; and grains, including black beans, red beans, corns, and other grains.

