SRM Entertainment, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SRM) Quiet Period Set To Expire on September 25th

SRM Entertainment’s (NASDAQ:SRM – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Monday, September 25th. SRM Entertainment had issued 1,250,000 shares in its initial public offering on August 15th. The total size of the offering was $6,250,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

SRM Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SRM opened at $2.10 on Monday. SRM Entertainment has a 52-week low of $1.47 and a 52-week high of $6.01.

About SRM Entertainment

SRM Entertainment, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells toys and souvenirs to theme parks. It sells its products through amusement parks, entertainment venues, and theme hotels in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Jupiter, Florida.

