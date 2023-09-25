Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Friday, September 29th

Shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:FATH – Free Report) are going to reverse split on Friday, September 29th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Monday, September 18th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, September 28th.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Price Performance

NYSE:FATH opened at $0.30 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.49. Fathom Digital Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $2.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fathom Digital Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 193.90% and a negative net margin of 373.22%. The firm had revenue of $34.47 million during the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fathom Digital Manufacturing

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing by 299.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 54,770 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing by 130.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 297,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 168,192 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing by 71.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 614,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 255,680 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing by 151.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 29,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing by 200.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 44,368 shares during the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Company Profile

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation, a digital manufacturing platform, provides product development and manufacturing services in North America. It provides plastic and metal additive manufacturing, computer numerical control machining, injection molding and tooling, precision sheet metal fabrication, design engineering, and catering services.

