Trailblazer Merger Co. I Unit’s (NASDAQ:TBMCU) Lock-Up Period Will End on September 25th

Trailblazer Merger Co. I Unit’s (NASDAQ:TBMCU – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, September 25th. Trailblazer Merger Co. I Unit had issued 6,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 29th. The total size of the offering was $60,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Trailblazer Merger Co. I Unit Price Performance

TBMCU stock opened at $10.19 on Monday. Trailblazer Merger Co. I Unit has a 1-year low of $10.07 and a 1-year high of $10.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TBMCU. HGC Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Trailblazer Merger Co. I Unit during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,665,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Trailblazer Merger Co. I Unit in the first quarter worth about $1,312,000. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trailblazer Merger Co. I Unit in the first quarter worth about $6,054,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Trailblazer Merger Co. I Unit in the first quarter worth about $1,715,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Trailblazer Merger Co. I Unit in the first quarter worth about $1,387,000.

