Insider Buying: DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS) Insider Purchases £12,412.32 in Stock

DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS – Get Free Report) insider Loraine Martins bought 10,888 shares of DFS Furniture stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 114 ($1.41) per share, with a total value of £12,412.32 ($15,375.10).
DFS Furniture Stock Down 2.5 %
DFS opened at GBX 111.20 ($1.38) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 114.49 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 119.41. The company has a market cap of £260.36 million, a PE ratio of 926.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.69. DFS Furniture plc has a 12 month low of GBX 101 ($1.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 170 ($2.11). The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.61.
DFS Furniture Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from DFS Furniture’s previous dividend of $1.50. This represents a yield of 2.8%. DFS Furniture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,166.67%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
DFS Furniture Company Profile
DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails upholstered furniture in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company retails sofas under the DFS and Sofology brands. It also engages in the contract logistics business. It operates a network of 118 DFS showrooms and 55 Sofology stores.
