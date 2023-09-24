Marshall Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Marshall Financial Group LLC cut its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 0.9% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at $561,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $617.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $408.00 to $615.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $532.78.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total transaction of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.41, for a total transaction of $119,996,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,983,810 shares in the company, valued at $57,131,748,872.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total transaction of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 869,131 shares of company stock valued at $21,031,039,049 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.1 %

LLY traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $550.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,354,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,756,032. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $524.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $447.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.32. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $304.88 and a 52-week high of $601.84.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.87%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.