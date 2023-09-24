Merrion Investment Management Co LLC Has $1.03 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for about 0.9% of Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HON. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.07.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $1.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $189.78. 2,824,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,588,941. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $190.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.99%.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.