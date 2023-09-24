Bowman & Co S.C. Sells 4,765 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Bowman & Co S.C. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 51.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,765 shares during the quarter. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $158.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,067,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,499. The company has a market capitalization of $67.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $132.64 and a 1-year high of $167.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.21.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

