SNS Financial Group LLC Has $736,000 Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

SNS Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 13.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $158.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,067,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,499. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.21. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.64 and a fifty-two week high of $167.33. The stock has a market cap of $67.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

