International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,990 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,459,000 after purchasing an additional 127,093 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 35.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,157,000 after acquiring an additional 46,756 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.67.

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE:IBM traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $146.91. 2,562,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,646,490. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $133.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.30.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 307.41%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

