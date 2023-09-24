Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Takes Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,406 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,000. Verizon Communications makes up about 0.4% of Impact Partnership Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 208.2% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 544.2% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 44.2% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 979 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.28. 22,740,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,192,562. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.79. The firm has a market cap of $139.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $42.58.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 52.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Edward Jones downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

