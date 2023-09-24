Avity Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Avity Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,795 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,415 shares during the quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $210.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,940,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,719,061. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.50 and a 1 year high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $24.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 43.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on LOW. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $278.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $249.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.90.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

