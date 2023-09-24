Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Alta Wealth Advisors LLC

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 1.0% of Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $272.62. 1,541,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 935,251. The company has a market cap of $89.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $284.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.63. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $295.07.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

