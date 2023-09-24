GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Sells 286 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VTV. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 395,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,137,000 after buying an additional 36,384 shares during the last quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 63.1% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 35,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $139.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $147.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.41.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

