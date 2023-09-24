RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Avity Investment Management Inc.

Avity Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,524 shares during the quarter. RTX makes up 3.4% of Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $36,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 94.5% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,918,000 after buying an additional 156,550 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 9.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 1.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 53.1% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after buying an additional 12,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 1.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,038,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

RTX traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.58. 9,673,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,088,447. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $71.43 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.86 and a 200 day moving average of $93.18. The firm has a market cap of $104.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of RTX from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.06.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

