Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Alta Wealth Advisors LLC

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,804 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% during the second quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 3,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Avity Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 7.4% in the second quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.0% during the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.07.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $1.65 on Friday, reaching $189.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,824,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,588,941. The company has a market capitalization of $126.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $220.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $190.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.99%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

