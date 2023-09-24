Bowman & Co S.C. Cuts Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Bowman & Co S.C. decreased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFAFree Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,998 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Bowman & Co S.C.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 445.2% during the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,349,840 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.15. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $95.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

