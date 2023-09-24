Dash Acquisitions Inc. Purchases 3,207 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Dash Acquisitions Inc. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 4.0% of Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Dash Acquisitions Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $10,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.2% in the second quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 20.8% during the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 267 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.2 %

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $502.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,197,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,149. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $475.77 and a one year high of $609.85. The stock has a market cap of $194.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $538.53 and a 200-day moving average of $539.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.43 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.51 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $5,490,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,590,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $7,755,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,066,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total transaction of $5,490,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at $77,590,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,700 shares of company stock worth $15,799,270 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on TMO. Citigroup assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $505.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $631.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.