Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by First International Bank & Trust

First International Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,866 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. First International Bank & Trust’s holdings in Walmart were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 126,558 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $503,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $162.35. 4,405,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,239,190. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.07 and a 12-month high of $165.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Walmart from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.17.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total value of $330,923,871.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,440,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,250,844,765.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 530,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.06, for a total value of $82,281,503.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 239,699,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,167,862,307.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $330,923,871.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 235,440,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,250,844,765.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,827,065 shares of company stock valued at $746,491,655 in the last three months. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

