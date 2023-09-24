Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 71,032 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,032 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 0.8% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $18,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $249.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,275,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,352. The stock has a market cap of $68.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $273.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.07.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.