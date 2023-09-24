Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 524,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289,641 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $24,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,134,857,000 after acquiring an additional 598,395,639 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 35.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,282,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,166,000 after acquiring an additional 30,551,322 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 103,959,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,363,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671,220 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 74,137,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,348,771,000 after acquiring an additional 235,494 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 38,111,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578,089 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,652,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,832,669. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $47.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.90 and a 200-day moving average of $45.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

