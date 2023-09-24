The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stock Position Increased by MBL Wealth LLC

MBL Wealth LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 40.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. Summitry LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the first quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.7% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 23,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.4% in the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,984,378.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total transaction of $5,345,964.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $25,707,497.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,984,378.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 319,393 shares of company stock valued at $19,467,980 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC lowered their target price on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $57.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $249.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.55. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $64.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.30 and a 200-day moving average of $61.18.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 23.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.72%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

