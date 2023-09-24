Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 89,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,036 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $12,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,787,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period.

VTV opened at $139.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $97.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.41.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

