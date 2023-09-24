Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,224 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $10,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $272.62 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $295.07. The stock has a market cap of $89.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $284.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.63.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

